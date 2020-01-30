Brokerages Expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,772,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,408,000 after purchasing an additional 64,661 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,354,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 971,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,610,000 after purchasing an additional 45,531 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,426,000 after purchasing an additional 293,663 shares during the period. 53.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $93.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,648. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

