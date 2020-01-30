Brokerages Expect Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Analysts expect that Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,820. Avantor has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Avantor by 3,328.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

