British Land Company PLC (BLND) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.98 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 576.60 ($7.58) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -8.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 604.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 566.64. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLND. Bank of America reduced their target price on British Land from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on British Land from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 573 ($7.54).

In other news, insider Tim Score purchased 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,133 shares of company stock worth $2,527,676.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

