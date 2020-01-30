Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Brinker International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.25-4.55 EPS.

Shares of EAT stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.57. 3,225,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,419. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

