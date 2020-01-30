Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 40.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.82. 521,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $44.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

