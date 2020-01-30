Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Short Interest Update

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,200 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 574,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 272,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,256,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,772.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $4,044,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $164.14. 9,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,989. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day moving average of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $168.28.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

