Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83-1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.Briggs & Stratton also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.05-0.33 EPS.

Shares of Briggs & Stratton stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 157,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.24. Briggs & Stratton has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.14 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Briggs & Stratton from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

