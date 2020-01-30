Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.32%.

Shares of NASDAQ BDGE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,828. Bridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Bridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $228,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,792. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDGE shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

