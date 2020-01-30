Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Bri-Chem Corp (TSE:BRY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.13. Bri-Chem shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 28,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.12.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of drilling fluid chemicals and additives to the resource industry in North America. It operates through five segments: Fluids Distribution Canada, Fluids Distribution USA, Fluids Blending & Packaging Canada, Fluids Blending & Packaging USA, and Other.

