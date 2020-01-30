Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.41-1.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.41-1.51 EPS.

Shares of BDN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,458,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

In related news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 115,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $1,763,769.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney sold 10,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $156,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,454,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 165,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,818 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

