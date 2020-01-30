BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in BP were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BP by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,314,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in BP by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in BP by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,419 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BP by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BP by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,158,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BP. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

