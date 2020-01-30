Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.47-7.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.47.

BXP traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.93. 913,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.20. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Boston Properties has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $143.93.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $134.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.58.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $2,561,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

