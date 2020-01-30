Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Short Interest Update

Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 466,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3,367.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 773,275 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,518,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 631,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $4,991,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 504.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 322,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,478,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $977.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

