BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) has been trending positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BorgWarner earned a media sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the auto parts company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected BorgWarner’s score:

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.