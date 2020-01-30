Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.23. The company had a trading volume of 813,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,174. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.05.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $658,240.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.