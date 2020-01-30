BonusCloud (BXC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.16 Million

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One BonusCloud token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 2% higher against the dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $4,228.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.20 or 0.05580310 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00127685 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016985 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033738 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002845 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud's total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,961,192,404 tokens. BonusCloud's official website is bonuscloud.io. BonusCloud's official Twitter account is @BonusCloudio

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonusCloud's official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

BonusCloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

