Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Short Interest Update

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $321.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $454,821,000 after buying an additional 195,244 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175.8% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 180,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $68,721,000 after buying an additional 115,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 193,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $63,061,000 after buying an additional 113,858 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $322.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $329.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

