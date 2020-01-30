BOD Australia (ASX:BDA) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of BOD Australia Ltd (ASX:BDA) traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.28 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.28 ($0.20), 143,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.27 ($0.19).

The stock has a market cap of $25.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.40.

Get BOD Australia alerts:

In other BOD Australia news, insider George Livery 500,000 shares of BOD Australia stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th.

BOD Australia Limited operates as a developer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of plant-based medicinal cannabis, health and supplement products, and cosmetic solutions primarily in Australia. Its medicines portfolio includes Enterofytol for treating irritable bowel syndrome; and SediStress, which is used for the reduction of stress and anxiety.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for BOD Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOD Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.