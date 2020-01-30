BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Stock Price Down 1.1%

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 109.40 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 109.40 ($1.44), 1,093,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.60 ($1.45).

The company has a market capitalization of $874.51 million and a P/E ratio of -121.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.67%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

