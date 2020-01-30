BMO Capital Markets Raises Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $62.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARVN. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 2.72. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.24.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arvinas by 148,100.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

