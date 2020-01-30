Blue Whale EXchange Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.95 Million (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $222,944.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000466 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CPDAX and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.38 or 0.03125160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00194858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00122988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Token Profile

Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,792,509 tokens. Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bittrex and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Whale EXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Whale EXchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Whale EXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

