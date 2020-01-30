Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Receiving Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a coverage optimism score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Blow & Drive Interlock stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 31,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,590. Blow & Drive Interlock has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

