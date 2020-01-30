BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.26, 7,269,327 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 4,378,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 20th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.80.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BlackBerry by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in BlackBerry by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 11.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd grew its position in BlackBerry by 29.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 73.8% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

