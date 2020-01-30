Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Given a C$2.70 Price Target at Raymond James

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) has been given a C$2.70 price target by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDI. National Bank Financial downgraded Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC raised Black Diamond Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.74.

BDI stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.99. 15,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,449. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.82. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of C$1.51 and a 52-week high of C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 million and a PE ratio of -12.16.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

