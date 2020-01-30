BitGreen Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,739.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $39,739.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, STEX and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007809 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00022022 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008963 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.55 or 0.02590402 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002296 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000217 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 10,198,510 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

