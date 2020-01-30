Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading 38.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $37,956.00 and $6,037.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046668 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00068790 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,366.79 or 1.00947654 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000748 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037667 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,000,387,000 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

