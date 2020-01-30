Bitcoin Planet Trading Down 88.1% Over Last 7 Days (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.79 or 0.01302644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046471 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030273 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00201985 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00068736 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001848 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

