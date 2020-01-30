Bitcoin Interest Hits Market Capitalization of $546,721.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and HitBTC. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $546,721.00 and $200.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00696206 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00122882 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00118558 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000928 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001352 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Bitfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

