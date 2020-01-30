Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Bitcoiin has a market cap of $9,903.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene and OOOBTC. Over the last week, Bitcoiin has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.30 or 0.01869016 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00128487 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. Bitcoiin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen . Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoiin is bitcoiin.com/en

Bitcoiin Coin Trading

Bitcoiin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiin using one of the exchanges listed above.

