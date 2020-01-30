BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.75. The company had a trading volume of 722,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,355. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.96 and a beta of 1.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at $29,509,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.