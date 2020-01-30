Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $7.83 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $33.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $8.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $31.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $31.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $29.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.62 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.64.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.42. The stock had a trading volume of 130,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.59. Biogen has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $338.87.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 33.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.