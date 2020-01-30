BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives $8.93 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Megan Sniecinski purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse acquired 50,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 778,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,224.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 120,000 shares of company stock worth $174,000. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $2.80. 3,280,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,236. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $440.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.