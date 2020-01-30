Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bilibili from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth $177,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth $252,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the third quarter worth $304,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.38. 2,121,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.87. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

