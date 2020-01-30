BidaskClub Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Strong-Buy

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

NDSN traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nordson has a one year low of $124.90 and a one year high of $176.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.82.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $395,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $72,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,028 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,417. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 108.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Nordson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nordson by 29.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at $9,225,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at $202,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

