BidaskClub Downgrades Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Sell

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on LXRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.
Shares of LXRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 988,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $335.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $8.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.
