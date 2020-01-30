BidaskClub Downgrades Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Sell

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LXRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of LXRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. 988,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $335.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $294.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 2,372.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4124.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.