BidaskClub Downgrades Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) to Hold

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CNCE has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. 198,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,755. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a current ratio of 9.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,291.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,007,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 49,502 shares during the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

