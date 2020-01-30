BidaskClub Downgrades Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Sell

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ARWR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $41.42. 139,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,076,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $1,547,561.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,138,919 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,637,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,392 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $9,854,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 249,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,649,000 after buying an additional 157,101 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

