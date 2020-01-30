Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Update

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

BCYC opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Bicycle Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

