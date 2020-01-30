BetProtocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $250,317.00 (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $708,233.00 and $250,317.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One BetProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.70 or 0.03135032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00191434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00119313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,739,726 tokens. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

