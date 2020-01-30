Bethereum (BETHER) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $20,864.00

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Bethereum token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bethereum has a market capitalization of $280,222.00 and approximately $20,864.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bethereum has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.79 or 0.03204181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00193646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bethereum Profile

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,405,426 tokens. The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bethereum is medium.com/bethereum . The official website for Bethereum is www.bethereum.com

Bethereum Token Trading

Bethereum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene.

