Beazley (BEZ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Beazley (LON: BEZ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/27/2020 – Beazley had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 1/21/2020 – Beazley had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 675 ($8.88). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2020 – Beazley had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 1/16/2020 – Beazley had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/11/2019 – Beazley had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2019 – Beazley had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 660 ($8.68). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:BEZ traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 545 ($7.17). The company had a trading volume of 314,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,000. Beazley PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 486.60 ($6.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 545.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 569.23.
In related news, insider Christine LaSala bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of £27,750 ($36,503.55). Also, insider Sally Lake bought 1,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 534 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £10,081.92 ($13,262.19). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 52,638 shares of company stock worth $28,594,092.
