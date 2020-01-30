Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Takes $2 Million Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. ServiceNow accounts for 1.9% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,407,000 after buying an additional 839,780 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,017,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $65,574,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,414,000 after buying an additional 110,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $312.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $187.01 and a 52 week high of $318.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,738.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.91.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.82.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

