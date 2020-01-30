Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,917 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 32,373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.51. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

