Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $194.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $169.83 and a 52-week high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

