Beacon Price Reaches $0.0947 on Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0947 or 0.00001012 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Beacon has a market capitalization of $108,363.00 and approximately $262.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beacon has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010441 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00100349 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036829 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000168 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,279,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,851 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

