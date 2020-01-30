Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.94

Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and traded as low as $1.82. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 79,840 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYL. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies in a report on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Baylin Technologies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $75.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$36.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baylin Technologies Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

