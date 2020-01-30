Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Position Boosted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 29.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of BSET stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,963. The company has a market cap of $125.14 million, a PE ratio of -62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

