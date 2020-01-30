BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Short Interest Update

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BankUnited stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.36. 912,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1,290.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 88,309 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 753,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

