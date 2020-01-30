Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) Hold Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 770,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,792. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

