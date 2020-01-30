Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after buying an additional 200,986 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,661,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,145,000 after buying an additional 67,056 shares in the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHGE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE BHGE traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $21.48. 5,450,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

